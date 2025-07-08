Left Menu

New Zealand Cricket Team Revamps for Zimbabwe Tour

New Zealand cricket stars Kane Williamson and Michael Bracewell will miss the Zimbabwe tour. Ben Sears is injured, while paceman Kyle Jamieson opts out for family reasons. Coach Rob Walter welcomes Matt Fisher and recalls Ajaz Patel and Henry Nicholls. Tom Latham leads the squad in Zimbabwe.

Updated: 08-07-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 06:01 IST
New Zealand's cricket team is set to embark on a two-test tour of Zimbabwe, but without the presence of some key players. Kane Williamson and Michael Bracewell will sit out, with blessings from New Zealand Cricket, while Ben Sears is sidelined due to injury.

Rob Walter, who recently took over coaching duties from Gary Stead, announced his first test squad, giving a call-up to uncapped fast bowler Matt Fisher and recalling seasoned players Ajaz Patel and Henry Nicholls. The absence of star players provides opportunities for upcoming talents like Jacob Duffy to make their mark.

Bracewell will play in England's The Hundred, and Kyle Jamieson is staying in New Zealand for family reasons. The team is captained by Tom Latham and features a mix of young prospects and experienced hands, with matches scheduled for late July and early August in Bulawayo.

