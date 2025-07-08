Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini's Coach Split: A New Chapter Post-Wimbledon

Jasmine Paolini, ranked fourth in the world, has ended her coaching relationship with Marc Lopez after her defeat at Wimbledon. The Italian player and Lopez, who led her to recent successes, parted ways amicably. Paolini is now taking time to determine her next steps in her tennis career.

Updated: 08-07-2025 09:22 IST
In a surprising development, world number four Jasmine Paolini has announced her split from coach Marc Lopez. This move comes on the heels of Paolini's recent second-round Wimbledon exit, where she lost to Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova.

Paolini had teamed up with Lopez in April, following a decade-long coaching stint with Renzo Furlan. Under Lopez's tutelage, she claimed a WTA 1000-level title at the Italian Open and excelled in doubles at the French Open. Lopez, an accomplished former doubles player, had previously been part of Rafa Nadal's coaching team.

Expressing gratitude for their successful collaboration, Paolini acknowledged the progress made during their partnership. She expressed her intention to reflect on her future steps in the tennis world, emphasizing her appreciation for Lopez's dedication.

