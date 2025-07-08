Left Menu

Heartbreak at Wimbledon: Bhambri and Galloway's Battle Ends in Narrow Defeat

India's Yuki Bhambri and his partner Robert Galloway exited Wimbledon 2025 after a hard-fought battle against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals. Despite a valiant effort to level up in a super tiebreak, they fell short with a 6-4, 3-6, 7(10)-6(4) loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:21 IST
Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway in action (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
India's campaign at Wimbledon 2025 came to an end as the men's doubles team of Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway was ousted from the tournament. Facing the formidable fourth-seeded duo of Marcel Granollers from Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina, the 16th-seeded Bhambri and Galloway fought valiantly but eventually succumbed 6-4, 3-6, 7(10)-6(4) after a grueling two hours and nine minutes, according to Olympics.com.

The match began with the Spanish-Argentine pair securing an early break, taking the first set 6-4. The Indian-American pairing responded strongly in the second set, breaking their opponents twice to level the match. A thrilling final set saw Granollers and Zeballos advance to a 5-2 lead, only for Bhambri and Galloway to fight back and force a super tiebreak.

In the tiebreaker, Granollers and Zeballos surged ahead to a 7-0 lead. Despite a spirited comeback effort, Bhambri and Galloway could not bridge the gap, ultimately losing 10-4 after a crucial double fault on match point. Earlier in the tournament, they had defeated Portugal's Nuno Borges and the USA's Marcos Giron. Meanwhile, India's Rohan Bopanna and partner Sander Gille, along with other Indian players N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli, also faced early exits in their respective doubles events. Bhambri, paired with Jiang Xinyu of the People's Republic of China, bowed out of the mixed doubles competition.

