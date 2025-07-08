Guardians and Other Big Wins: A Thrilling Day in Sports

In a riveting twist of fate, the Cleveland Guardians halted a 10-game losing streak with a dramatic 7-5 win over the Houston Astros. Brayan Rocchio's two-run double in the sixth inning proved crucial in breaking a 4-4 tie, leading the Guardians to victory.

Andrew Vaughn's debut for the Milwaukee Brewers was nothing short of spectacular as his three-run homer spearheaded a 9-1 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers finalized a player-for-player swap with the Celtics involving Jrue Holiday and Anfernee Simons.

In tennis, Jannik Sinner advanced to Wimbledon's quarter-finals after Grigor Dimitrov's unexpected retirement. Manny Machado's 2,000th hit marked a major milestone, while Tyler Johnson's retirement concluded his illustrious NHL career. Deals involving Kristaps Porzingis and Jack McBain also made headlines.