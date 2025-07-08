Tottenham Hotspur Boosts Defense with Japanese Signing

Tottenham Hotspur announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Japanese defender Kota Takai on a five-year contract from Kawasaki Frontale. The Premier League club has not disclosed the financial details, but reports suggest a fee of five million pounds was paid for the 20-year-old player.

Takai, who developed his skills through Frontale's youth academy, was part of the team that reached the Asian Champions League final, only to experience a loss against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli. He has also represented Japan's national team on four occasions.

This marks Tottenham's third defensive signing this summer, as they aim to enhance their lineup following a tough Premier League season. The team's recent Europa League triumph ended their 17-year trophy drought, despite their struggle in domestic competition last season.