Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur Boosts Defense with Japanese Signing

Tottenham Hotspur has secured a five-year deal with 20-year-old Japanese defender Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale. The acquisition aims to strengthen their defensive lineup following a challenging domestic season. Takai is known for his participation in the Asian Champions League final and his appearances for Japan's national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:10 IST
Tottenham Hotspur Boosts Defense with Japanese Signing

Tottenham Hotspur announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Japanese defender Kota Takai on a five-year contract from Kawasaki Frontale. The Premier League club has not disclosed the financial details, but reports suggest a fee of five million pounds was paid for the 20-year-old player.

Takai, who developed his skills through Frontale's youth academy, was part of the team that reached the Asian Champions League final, only to experience a loss against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli. He has also represented Japan's national team on four occasions.

This marks Tottenham's third defensive signing this summer, as they aim to enhance their lineup following a tough Premier League season. The team's recent Europa League triumph ended their 17-year trophy drought, despite their struggle in domestic competition last season.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025