Key Players Removed from Pakistan's T20 Squad Amid Injuries

Pakistan's T20 cricket squad for their upcoming series against Bangladesh suffers a blow as key players Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan are sidelined due to injuries. Rauf recently injured his hamstring during the Major League Cricket in the United States, and Shadab Khan is recovering from shoulder surgery.

In response to these injuries, the selectors have drafted in uncapped fast bowlers Ahmed Danial and Salman Mirza to join the squad. Their inclusion aims to bolster the team's fast bowling options alongside Abbas Afridi and allrounder Faheem Ashraf.

Additionally, left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem returns to the squad after missing the last home series, and Mohammad Nawaz makes a comeback following his strong performance in the Pakistan Super League. The three-match T20 series is set to take place in Mirpur from July 20-24.

(With inputs from agencies.)