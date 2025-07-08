Saiyami Kher's Endurance Triumph: Completing Two Ironman 70.3 Races in a Year

Saiyami Kher, renowned for her role in 'Mirzya', has made history by being the first Indian actor to complete the Ironman 70.3 triathlon twice in a single year. Her commitment to endurance sports underscores a personal journey of discipline and self-improvement.

The Ironman 70.3, a formidable test of physical and mental endurance, includes 1.9 km of open water swimming, 90 km of cycling, and a 21.1 km run. Kher conquered this challenge for the first time in September 2024, followed by a second triumph in July in Jonkoping, Sweden.

Kher expressed her profound personal connection to endurance sports in a recent Instagram post, citing the races as battles against her own doubts and fears. Despite facing a range of challenges including harsh weather conditions, Kher's determination remains unshaken.

(With inputs from agencies.)