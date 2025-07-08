Coach Fulton Vows Revival After India's Pro League Setback

Head coach Craig Fulton has taken full responsibility for India's disappointing performance in the European leg of the Pro League, which cost them a chance to qualify for the World Cup through this tournament. He promises to rectify the situation by leading the team to success in the upcoming Asia Cup.

India, which ended the home games in Bhubaneswar in third place, finished eighth in the nine-team league after a lackluster European stretch. Fulton acknowledges the team's shortcomings, citing significant room for improvement in crucial areas such as penalty corner plays and defensive tactics.

Continual focus is on remaining number one in Asia with the Asia Cup being a top priority. Fulton is also addressing long-term strategic planning, notably the need to manage star player Harmanpreet Singh's workload and developing backup players. The India A team's European tour will test the depth of India's squad as they aim for a strong comeback.