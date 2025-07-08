India's Women Cricketers Eye T20I Series Victory Against England

As India's Women's Cricket team leads 2-1 in the T20I series against England, they hope for significant contributions from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Shafali Verma in the fourth match. Their performance will be crucial in securing a series victory and overcoming recent setbacks.

Despite promising starts from several players, including Shafali and Harmanpreet, India needs consistency to maintain momentum. Spin bowlers like N Shree Charani have been instrumental yet require support from Radha Yadav and Amanjot Kaur to keep England at bay.

England, on the other hand, looks to address batting collapses and bolster their bowling arsenal to counter India's seasoned line-up and level the series. The game promises intense competition at its upcoming session on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)