Wiaan Mulder Leads South Africa to Historic Victory Over Zimbabwe

South Africa claimed a historic test series win over Zimbabwe with Wiaan Mulder leading the charge. Mulder's impressive performance included a record-setting score and key wickets. His leadership helped extend South Africa's winning streak to a record 10 tests. Zimbabwe suffered its heaviest defeat in 20 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:52 IST
Wiaan Mulder, in his debut as captain, led South Africa to a monumental victory against Zimbabwe, marking the latter's heaviest defeat in two decades. The second test concluded within just three days at Queens Sports Club with South Africa triumphing by an innings and 236 runs.

Mulder delivered an extraordinary performance, scoring 367 not out, becoming the fifth-highest individual scorer in test cricket history. His contributions didn't stop at the bat; he also claimed three wickets and three catches, earning the title of player of the match and the series.

Despite putative resistance from Zimbabwe, with notable efforts from Nick Welch and captain Craig Ervine, the team succumbed under pressure, extending their winless streak in Bulawayo to 22 tests. This series was South Africa's first test tour to Zimbabwe in 11 years, and it set the stage for the upcoming T20 tri-series.

