Kotak Anticipates a Challenging Wicket at Lord's for ODI Series

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has expressed understanding towards England's desire for a more challenging wicket at Lord's, following a series of high-scoring affairs in the first two Tests. The demanding five-match series has seen runs aplenty, with India amassing 1,849 runs across four innings, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

With the third Test just around the corner at Lord's, cricket's hallowed ground, the pitch appears to favor bowlers due to a healthy layer of grass. Kotak remarked that it is 'fair' for the hosts to ask for a more challenging surface, especially with bowlers like Gus Atkinson and a returning Jofra Archer potentially strengthening England's lineup.

Kotak outlined strategies for batsmen to overcome the challenge presented by the pitch, reiterating that competent batting can neutralize any pitch's adversity. He emphasized the importance of skill, pointing out that while conditions may be more taxing, the ability to bat well will ultimately prevail. Kotak praised the Indian batsmen for their stellar performances in the first two Tests, highlighting their remarkable scores without taking personal credit for their achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)