India Shines at World Police and Fire Games, Set to Host in 2029

India clinched 588 medals, including 280 gold, at the 2025 World Police and Fire Games in Birmingham. The nation ranked third overall. The 2029 edition will be hosted by Ahmedabad, as announced by Gujarat's CM, Bhupendra Patel, marking a significant step towards making Ahmedabad the sporting capital of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:16 IST
The World Police and Fire Games 2025. (Photo- WPFG official website). Image Credit: ANI
Team India emerged triumphant at the 21st World Police and Fire Games 2025, held in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, by claiming a remarkable 588 medals, of which 280 were gold. India's impressive performance secured it the third spot in the overall medal tally, trailing behind the USA and Brazil, as per the official website of the competition.

The country is set to host the 2029 edition of these prestigious games in Ahmedabad, as confirmed by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The announcement was made in June after Gujarat won the hosting rights, and CM Patel hailed it as a major development in establishing Ahmedabad as the sporting capital of India.

In an exultant statement on X, Patel celebrated Gujarat's victory in securing the hosting bid, attributing it to the strategic leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The World Police and Fire Games, an Olympic-style competition staged biennially, includes over 60 sports and welcomes participants from law enforcement and emergency service departments worldwide. The event is governed by the California Police Athletic Federation along with other authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

