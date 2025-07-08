Stokes Under Pressure as Gill Shines in Test Series

Former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain believes that current Test captain Ben Stokes is under increasing pressure as the series continues. Hussain points to the impressive performance of India's Shubman Gill, who has been the standout batsman in the first two Tests of the series, overshadowing England's efforts.

Gill has captivated audiences with remarkable innings, most notably his 269-run spectacle at Edgbaston. In contrast, Stokes has struggled with the bat, managing just 33 runs as his highest score so far in the series. Hussain asserts that the challenges of leadership, both on and off the field, are taking a toll on Stokes.

As the third Test looms, England's strategy might necessitate bolstering their bowling attack. The return of Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson could provide the needed edge. Despite their lack of recent game time, their inclusion could be pivotal as England aims to level the series at Lord's.

