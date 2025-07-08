Left Menu

Sinner Faces Elbow Woes Ahead of Wimbledon Quarter-Final

World number one Jannik Sinner canceled his practice session due to a right elbow injury ahead of his Wimbledon quarter-final against Ben Shelton. Sinner, who sustained the injury during his fourth-round match, will undergo an MRI. Despite Dimitrov's retirement, Sinner advances but faces fitness uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:42 IST
Sinner Faces Elbow Woes Ahead of Wimbledon Quarter-Final
Jannik Sinner (Photo: @ATP Tour/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

World number one Jannik Sinner canceled his practice session over fears of a right elbow injury, clouding his readiness for Wednesday's Wimbledon quarter-final against America's Ben Shelton. The injury arose from a slip during his match against Grigor Dimitrov.

Sinner qualified for the quarter-finals after Dimitrov retired due to a pectoral injury, despite the Italian trailing in the match. The 23-year-old, needing a medical timeout earlier, is awaiting results from an MRI scan conducted Tuesday morning after canceling his Aorangi Park practice session.

'I felt the injury especially on serve and forehand,' Sinner told Sky Sports, expressing concern for Dimitrov's frequent injury troubles. The Italian, who reached the semi-finals in 2023, hopes for Dimitrov's quick recovery, recognizing the Bulgarian's dedication to tennis.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025