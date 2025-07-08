Sinner Faces Elbow Woes Ahead of Wimbledon Quarter-Final
World number one Jannik Sinner canceled his practice session due to a right elbow injury ahead of his Wimbledon quarter-final against Ben Shelton. Sinner, who sustained the injury during his fourth-round match, will undergo an MRI. Despite Dimitrov's retirement, Sinner advances but faces fitness uncertainties.
World number one Jannik Sinner canceled his practice session over fears of a right elbow injury, clouding his readiness for Wednesday's Wimbledon quarter-final against America's Ben Shelton. The injury arose from a slip during his match against Grigor Dimitrov.
Sinner qualified for the quarter-finals after Dimitrov retired due to a pectoral injury, despite the Italian trailing in the match. The 23-year-old, needing a medical timeout earlier, is awaiting results from an MRI scan conducted Tuesday morning after canceling his Aorangi Park practice session.
'I felt the injury especially on serve and forehand,' Sinner told Sky Sports, expressing concern for Dimitrov's frequent injury troubles. The Italian, who reached the semi-finals in 2023, hopes for Dimitrov's quick recovery, recognizing the Bulgarian's dedication to tennis.
