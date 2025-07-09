Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam Propel India to Archery World Cup Glory
Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam led India to top seeding in both individual and team events during the Archery World Cup final stage. Yadav scored 716 points in the men's round, while Vennam scored 715 in the women's, securing the top spot for India in mixed team events.
- Country:
- Spain
In a display of exceptional skill and precision, Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam spearheaded India's remarkable performance in the compound qualification rounds at the Archery World Cup.
Twenty-two-year-old Yadav emerged as the top contender in the men's compound qualifying event, achieving an impressive score of 716 points. His efforts, alongside teammates Priyansh and Aman Saini, catapulted India to the summit of the men's team rankings, surpassing Turkey and South Korea.
Meanwhile, reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam claimed a top spot in the women's compound section with 715 points. Their combined prowess secured India's top seeding in the compound mixed team category as well, cementing the country's robust standing on the global archery stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Atletico Madrid Face Introspection After Club World Cup Exit
Palmeiras' Spectacular Comeback Steals Show in Club World Cup Drama
Palmeiras' Stunning Comeback Secures Club World Cup Last-16 Spot
Al Ahly and Porto Thrill in 4-4 Club World Cup Finale
Paris Saint-Germain Dominates Seattle Sounders in Club World Cup