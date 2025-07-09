Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam Propel India to Archery World Cup Glory

In a display of exceptional skill and precision, Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam spearheaded India's remarkable performance in the compound qualification rounds at the Archery World Cup.

Twenty-two-year-old Yadav emerged as the top contender in the men's compound qualifying event, achieving an impressive score of 716 points. His efforts, alongside teammates Priyansh and Aman Saini, catapulted India to the summit of the men's team rankings, surpassing Turkey and South Korea.

Meanwhile, reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam claimed a top spot in the women's compound section with 715 points. Their combined prowess secured India's top seeding in the compound mixed team category as well, cementing the country's robust standing on the global archery stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)