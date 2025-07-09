Left Menu

Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam Propel India to Archery World Cup Glory

Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam led India to top seeding in both individual and team events during the Archery World Cup final stage. Yadav scored 716 points in the men's round, while Vennam scored 715 in the women's, securing the top spot for India in mixed team events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:53 IST
Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam Propel India to Archery World Cup Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a display of exceptional skill and precision, Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam spearheaded India's remarkable performance in the compound qualification rounds at the Archery World Cup.

Twenty-two-year-old Yadav emerged as the top contender in the men's compound qualifying event, achieving an impressive score of 716 points. His efforts, alongside teammates Priyansh and Aman Saini, catapulted India to the summit of the men's team rankings, surpassing Turkey and South Korea.

Meanwhile, reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam claimed a top spot in the women's compound section with 715 points. Their combined prowess secured India's top seeding in the compound mixed team category as well, cementing the country's robust standing on the global archery stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025