Indian A Men’s Hockey Team's European Triumph Begins with Victory Over Ireland
The Indian A men’s hockey team delivered an impressive victory over Ireland, securing a 6-1 win to kickstart its European tour. Scorers included Uttam Singh and Amandeep Lakra, highlighting both offensive prowess and solid defense. The team is set for matches with Ireland, France, England, Belgium, and the Netherlands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Eindhoven | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:49 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Indian A men's hockey team showcased their skill and strategy with a decisive 6-1 victory over Ireland, marking the commencement of their European tour at Hockey Club Oranje-Rood.
Goals from Uttam Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Aditya Lalage, Selvam Karthi, and Boby Singh Dhami powered the team to a commanding win Tuesday night.
Dominating all four quarters, India's relentless offense was matched by a robust defense, conceding only a consolation goal to Ireland. Looking ahead, India will play Ireland again, followed by matches against France, England, Belgium, and host team the Netherlands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement