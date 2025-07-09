Left Menu

Indian A Men’s Hockey Team's European Triumph Begins with Victory Over Ireland

The Indian A men’s hockey team delivered an impressive victory over Ireland, securing a 6-1 win to kickstart its European tour. Scorers included Uttam Singh and Amandeep Lakra, highlighting both offensive prowess and solid defense. The team is set for matches with Ireland, France, England, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eindhoven | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:49 IST
Indian A Men’s Hockey Team's European Triumph Begins with Victory Over Ireland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Indian A men's hockey team showcased their skill and strategy with a decisive 6-1 victory over Ireland, marking the commencement of their European tour at Hockey Club Oranje-Rood.

Goals from Uttam Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Aditya Lalage, Selvam Karthi, and Boby Singh Dhami powered the team to a commanding win Tuesday night.

Dominating all four quarters, India's relentless offense was matched by a robust defense, conceding only a consolation goal to Ireland. Looking ahead, India will play Ireland again, followed by matches against France, England, Belgium, and host team the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025