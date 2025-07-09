Indian A Men’s Hockey Team's European Triumph Begins with Victory Over Ireland

The Indian A men's hockey team showcased their skill and strategy with a decisive 6-1 victory over Ireland, marking the commencement of their European tour at Hockey Club Oranje-Rood.

Goals from Uttam Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Aditya Lalage, Selvam Karthi, and Boby Singh Dhami powered the team to a commanding win Tuesday night.

Dominating all four quarters, India's relentless offense was matched by a robust defense, conceding only a consolation goal to Ireland. Looking ahead, India will play Ireland again, followed by matches against France, England, Belgium, and host team the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)