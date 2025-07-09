India's Historic Triumph at Edgbaston: A Record-Breaking Test Victory
India achieved a historic 336-run victory against England at Edgbaston, with standout performances from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. Former England cricketer Darren Gough lauded India's effort, highlighting their sensational bowling and batting prowess, further solidified by Ravindra Jadeja's all-round contributions to level the Test series 1-1.
In a historic showdown at Edgbaston, India secured a resounding 336-run win over England, marking their biggest Test victory away from home by runs. This monumental achievement was celebrated as India recorded their first triumph at the iconic Birmingham ground.
At a charity event, former England cricketer Darren Gough commended the exceptional performances of Indian players Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja. Gough praised India's batting prowess in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and highlighted the collective effort that propelled the team to level the series.
Akash Deep etched his name in history with a remarkable ten-wicket haul, surpassing Chetan Sharma's record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in England. Alongside Deep's bowling heroics, Jadeja impressed with fifties in both innings, while Siraj emerged as the standout bowler with six wickets in the first innings.
