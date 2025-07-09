Wallabies Face Uphill Battle for Lions Tour as Injuries Mount

Joe Schmidt's Wallabies are on shaky ground with key injuries ahead of the British & Irish Lions tour, including the crucial loss of first-choice flyhalf Noah Lolesio. The Wallabies' lacklustre win over Fiji and the injury to Lolesio has heightened pessimism about their prospects.

As the first Lions test approaches, Schmidt faces the tough decision of choosing between inexperienced flyhalves Ben Donaldson and Tom Lynagh or the untested 35-year-old James O'Connor. Meanwhile, the fitness of vital players like Rob Valetini and Jake Gordon remains uncertain, threatening match readiness.

The stakes are high; Rugby Australia relies heavily on the Lions series to balance its financial commitments, having taken out a substantial private equity loan. Success against the Lions and at the upcoming World Cup is crucial for repairing the Wallabies' reputation.