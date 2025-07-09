Tim van Rijthoven's Sudden Retirement: A Tennis Star's Farewell

In a heartfelt announcement on Tuesday, Dutch tennis star Tim van Rijthoven has declared his retirement at the age of 28, citing a persistent elbow injury that has not responded to rehabilitation efforts. Van Rijthoven, who captured the attention of the tennis world by reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon as a wildcard player in 2022, found his promising career halted as injuries took their toll.

Despite a remarkable ascent to a career-high ranking of world number 101 last year, van Rijthoven has seen his form diminish, dropping outside the top 350. His victory over then-world number two Daniil Medvedev at 's-Hertogenbosch in 2022 marked a career highlight for the Dutchman.

Reflecting on his career, van Rijthoven expressed pride in his achievements, including facing Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. These moments, he noted, are irreplaceable and will remain cherished, even as he bids an early farewell to a lifelong sport.

