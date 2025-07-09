Minerva Academy FC's Triumph: An Unstoppable Force in Helsinki Cup 2025

Minerva Academy FC continues its triumphant campaign at the Helsinki Cup 2025, maintaining an unbroken winning streak. On the competition's second day, they scored decisive victories over two of Iceland's prominent football clubs, solidifying their top position in Group A. Minerva's 9-0 victory against KR Reykjavik, Iceland's most accomplished club formed in 1899, marked the largest win margin in the tournament thus far.

In the match against KR Reykjavik, which holds 27 Icelandic championship titles, Minerva's young team dominated. Raj opened the scoreboard, followed by two spectacular goals from Chetan and two from Punshiba, leading to a crushing defeat for KR. The victory underscored the prowess of Minerva's offensive tactics.

The subsequent 3-0 win over Afturelding, a club from Iceland's top league known for nurturing young talent, further cemented Minerva's lead. Raj, Punshiba, and Kabir scored, ensuring a fourth consecutive clean sheet. Minerva tops Group A with 12 points, demonstrating formidable defense and teamwork, and emerging as a strong contender for the tournament title. Their success has put Indian youth football on the global stage.

