Sydney Lohmann's Strategic Move to Manchester City

Sydney Lohmann, the German midfielder with a legacy at Bayern Munich, joins Manchester City Women's team on a three-year deal. Lohmann, who has earned accolades at both club and international levels, looks forward to enhancing her career and contributing to City's aspirations in the Women's Super League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:52 IST
In a strategic move, Manchester City Women have secured the signing of Germany's midfielder Sydney Lohmann from Bayern Munich. The Women's Super League club made the announcement on Wednesday, highlighting Lohmann's three-year deal with the team.

At 25, Lohmann boasts an impressive career with Bayern Munich, where she won four Frauen-Bundesliga titles over a nine-year period and played a pivotal role in the team's domestic double last season. She has made 167 appearances and scored 31 goals for the Bavarian club.

Lohmann, with 39 caps for Germany, helped her national team secure a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics and a runner-up finish at Euro 2022. Excited about the new chapter, Lohmann expressed her ambition to win titles with City, who finished fourth in the WSL last season and are eager to improve their standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

