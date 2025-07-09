Left Menu

Christian Horner Out: Red Bull's Surprising Shake-Up in F1 Leadership

Red Bull Racing replaces its long-serving team principal, Christian Horner, with Laurent Mekies amid a challenging season. Horner, recognized for his pivotal role in Red Bull's success, exits after two decades, leaving the team with a legacy of multiple championships and speculation about Max Verstappen's future.

Updated: 09-07-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 22:56 IST
In a stunning move, Red Bull Racing has replaced its highly successful and long-serving team principal, Christian Horner, with Laurent Mekies. Horner's departure marks the end of a two-decade-long tenure characterized by numerous championship wins, a remarkable legacy, and recent struggles for the team.

Christian Horner, 51, was pivotal in Red Bull's emergence as a Formula One powerhouse. Under his leadership, the team clinched eight Drivers' World Championships and six Constructors' Championships. However, a challenging season with the team trailing behind leaders McLaren has sparked changes in the leadership structure.

Despite Horner's achievements, Red Bull's decision aligns with performance concerns, opening a new chapter under Mekies. The shift also stirs speculation about Max Verstappen's future, considering his strong ties with Horner, while the F1 world watches closely for Red Bull's next steps in the competitive realm.

