Left Menu

France Dominates Euro 2025 as Wales Scores Maiden Goal

France showcased superior skills to overpower Wales 4-1, advancing to the top of Euro 2025 Group D. Wales achieved their first goal in a major championship but remains without points. Clara Mateo, Kadidiatou Diani, Amel Majri, and Grace Geyoro contributed to France's remarkable win, putting them in a strong group position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 02:33 IST
France Dominates Euro 2025 as Wales Scores Maiden Goal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a commanding performance, France surged to the top of Euro 2025 Group D with a decisive 4-1 victory over Wales, who celebrated their first goal at a major championship.

Clara Mateo opened the scoring for France in the eighth minute, with veteran Jess Fishlock replying for Wales shortly after with a historic goal. Yet, it was brief respite for Wales as Kadidiatou Diani's penalty and further strikes from Amel Majri and Grace Geyoro ensured a resounding victory for France. The win places France at the summit of the group standings, with England and the Netherlands trailing behind.

Wales, despite their achievement, have not secured any points and must win against England to keep their championship hopes alive. This pivotal clash concludes the group stage battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025