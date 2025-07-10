France Dominates Euro 2025 as Wales Scores Maiden Goal

In a commanding performance, France surged to the top of Euro 2025 Group D with a decisive 4-1 victory over Wales, who celebrated their first goal at a major championship.

Clara Mateo opened the scoring for France in the eighth minute, with veteran Jess Fishlock replying for Wales shortly after with a historic goal. Yet, it was brief respite for Wales as Kadidiatou Diani's penalty and further strikes from Amel Majri and Grace Geyoro ensured a resounding victory for France. The win places France at the summit of the group standings, with England and the Netherlands trailing behind.

Wales, despite their achievement, have not secured any points and must win against England to keep their championship hopes alive. This pivotal clash concludes the group stage battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)