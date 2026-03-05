Left Menu

U.S. Service Sector Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. services sector achieved a 3-1/2-year high in February, driven by inventory rebuilds and strong demand, indicating potential economic growth. However, Middle East tensions present risks. Despite rising oil prices and tariff concerns, the labor market stabilizes, supporting forecasts of maintained interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. services sector activity rose to a notable high in February, reflecting robust demand and a strategic inventory build, according to the Institute for Supply Management. However, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East complicates this outlook, escalating energy costs and economic uncertainties.

Economists maintain optimism, despite rising oil prices and tariff impacts, suggesting the U.S. economy's resilience could withstand these global tensions. The non-manufacturing purchasing managers index saw a significant rise, underscoring confidence in sustained growth despite geopolitical challenges.

The labor market shows signs of stabilization, contributing to economic optimism. With steady employment figures and inflation data, the Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady, reinforcing confidence in the continued economic recovery as businesses brace for potential future disruptions.

