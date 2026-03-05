Holi Color Play Dispute Ignites Violent Clash in Tikaria Village
A dispute over playing with colors during Holi celebrations escalated into a violent clash between two groups in Tikaria village, resulting in 11 injuries. The conflict involved sticks, batons, and iron rods, causing panic. Police intervened and are investigating the incident, with complaints filed by both sides.
A dispute during Holi celebrations turned violent in Tikaria village, leaving at least 11 people injured. Villagers clashed over playing with colors, escalating quickly as sticks, batons, and iron rods were used.
Police arrived to pacify the situation, which caused immense panic in the area. Local intervention played a crucial role in bringing the situation under control.
Both groups have filed complaints. Investigations are ongoing, with police examining videos of the incident and urging residents to maintain peace. A medical examination of the injured is being conducted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
