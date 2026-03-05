Holi Color Play Dispute Ignites Violent Clash in Tikaria Village

A dispute during Holi celebrations turned violent in Tikaria village, leaving at least 11 people injured. Villagers clashed over playing with colors, escalating quickly as sticks, batons, and iron rods were used.

Police arrived to pacify the situation, which caused immense panic in the area. Local intervention played a crucial role in bringing the situation under control.

Both groups have filed complaints. Investigations are ongoing, with police examining videos of the incident and urging residents to maintain peace. A medical examination of the injured is being conducted.

