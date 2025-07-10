Left Menu

PSG's Fabian Ruiz Shines as French Giants Thrash Real Madrid

Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz scored twice, leading a 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semi-final. Ruiz capitalized on defensive mistakes early, while Goncalo Ramos sealed the win late. PSG will face Chelsea in the final at MetLife Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 02:41 IST
Paris St Germain's Spanish midfielder, Fabian Ruiz, delivered a spectacular performance, netting two goals in the first half, propelling PSG to a dominant 4-0 win over Real Madrid in a Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The French champions took quick advantage of Madrid's costly defensive blunders at MetLife Stadium. In the sixth minute, a poor control by Raul Asencio allowed Ousmane Dembele to take possession, and although Thibaut Courtois saved his shot, Ruiz was well-placed to score on the rebound.

Just three minutes later, Antonio Ruediger's misplaced pass enabled Dembele to surge unchallenged into the box, delivering a precise finish. Ruiz once again found the net in the 24th minute, guided by Achraf Hakimi's impressive run. Substitute Goncalo Ramos rounded off the scoring, ensuring PSG's place in the final against Chelsea.

