PSG's Fabian Ruiz Shines as French Giants Thrash Real Madrid

Paris St Germain's Spanish midfielder, Fabian Ruiz, delivered a spectacular performance, netting two goals in the first half, propelling PSG to a dominant 4-0 win over Real Madrid in a Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

The French champions took quick advantage of Madrid's costly defensive blunders at MetLife Stadium. In the sixth minute, a poor control by Raul Asencio allowed Ousmane Dembele to take possession, and although Thibaut Courtois saved his shot, Ruiz was well-placed to score on the rebound.

Just three minutes later, Antonio Ruediger's misplaced pass enabled Dembele to surge unchallenged into the box, delivering a precise finish. Ruiz once again found the net in the 24th minute, guided by Achraf Hakimi's impressive run. Substitute Goncalo Ramos rounded off the scoring, ensuring PSG's place in the final against Chelsea.

(With inputs from agencies.)