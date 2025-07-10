Left Menu

Luis Enrique's Paris St Germain: On the Brink of Historic Club World Cup Triumph

Luis Enrique, manager of Paris St Germain, is optimistic about striker Ousmane Dembele's participation in the Club World Cup final against Chelsea after a decisive victory over Real Madrid. Dembele, recovering from an injury, impressed in his first tournament start, and is crucial for PSG's historic bid.

Paris St Germain's manager, Luis Enrique, expressed hope that star striker Ousmane Dembele will be fit to play in Sunday's Club World Cup final against Chelsea. Dembele, having recovered from a thigh injury, played a pivotal role in PSG's recent 4-0 victory over Real Madrid.

Limited to substitute roles during earlier tournament stages, Dembele made his first start against Real Madrid and immediately delivered results. Assisting an early goal and scoring himself shortly thereafter, he significantly bolstered PSG's campaign. Enrique previously praised Dembele's abilities, stating his worthiness for the Ballon d'Or.

A victory on Sunday would wrap up a remarkable season for PSG, marking a continental treble achievement under Enrique's leadership, including a stunning win in the Champions League final. The match is set for 3 p.m. ET at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

