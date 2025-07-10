Left Menu

India vs England Showdown: Gill and Bumrah Aim to Lead at Lord's

India and England face off in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, with India buoyed by a recent win. Jasprit Bumrah returns to strengthen India's attack, while Jofra Archer makes his comeback for England. Both teams have standout players, promising an exhilarating clash at Lord's.

Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer. (Photo- BCCI X and ICC). Image Credit: ANI
India and England are poised for an intense face-off at Lord's as they prepare for the third Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, set to commence on July 10. India enters the match brimming with zeal following an emphatic 336-run victory at Edgbaston that leveled the series 1-1.

This Test will serve as more than just a series tiebreaker; it's a showdown of pace-bowling giants with India's Jasprit Bumrah returning to the lineup and England's Jofra Archer making his Test cricket comeback after a four-year hiatus. The Indians have demonstrated commendable performances at Lord's in recent years, marking victories in two of their last three outings.

Under Shubman Gill's leadership, India delivered extraordinary performances without Bumrah's prowess in their previous match. Gill topped the series' run charts with three centuries, while Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep excelled in bowling. England's squad sees Jofra Archer replacing Josh Tongue, expected to strengthen their evolving bowling lineup. As the contest unfolds, records are in sight for cricket enthusiasts to watch.

