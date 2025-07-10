Azharuddin Applauds India's Edge Before Crucial Lord's Test

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin has commended the Indian team's exceptional performance in the second Test against England held in Birmingham. Azharuddin expressed optimism over the anticipated return of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, believing his presence would enhance the team's already dominant bowling lineup.

During a conversation with ANI, Azharuddin remarked, "India played commendably in Birmingham. Their confidence is evident, and with Bumrah's inclusion, the team looks set to maintain their edge over England's bowling squad." Azharuddin's sentiments come as the two cricket giants prepare for the series-deciding third Test at Lord's on July 10.

India, buoyed by a massive 336-run victory at Edgbaston, leveled the series 1-1. Shubman Gill's stellar batting feats of 269 and 161 runs and bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep's impressive wicket hauls were highlights. Meanwhile, Gill stands proud as the leading run-scorer of the series with 585 runs, challenging historical records, while England's seamer Josh Tongue leads in wickets with 11.

