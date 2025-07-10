Left Menu

Fiji's Strategic Lineup for Scotland Clash

Fiji has largely retained its lineup for the upcoming rugby test against Scotland after a close defeat to Australia. Coach Mick Byrne adjusts the squad, bringing in Sireli Maqala and Mesake Doge. The team aims to rebound against a formidable Scottish side known for its physicality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:08 IST
Fiji's Strategic Lineup for Scotland Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fiji has named their squad for the rugby test against Scotland in Suva, largely retaining the lineup from last week's narrow defeat to Australia. Coach Mick Byrne has made two changes, promoting Sireli Maqala to centre and replacing the injured Peni Ravai with Mesake Doge.

Coach Byrne confessed to facing a selection dilemma given the depth of talent available. "It's a great problem to have," he remarked. Determined to learn from the previous loss, the team is focused on improving their lineouts ahead of the Saturday match.

Expectations are high for a challenging match against Scotland, who recently defeated the Maori All Blacks in New Zealand. "They're going to bring real physicality into our game," Byrne commented, underscoring the preparedness needed as Fiji looks to assert its prowess at home.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025