Fiji's Strategic Lineup for Scotland Clash

Fiji has named their squad for the rugby test against Scotland in Suva, largely retaining the lineup from last week's narrow defeat to Australia. Coach Mick Byrne has made two changes, promoting Sireli Maqala to centre and replacing the injured Peni Ravai with Mesake Doge.

Coach Byrne confessed to facing a selection dilemma given the depth of talent available. "It's a great problem to have," he remarked. Determined to learn from the previous loss, the team is focused on improving their lineouts ahead of the Saturday match.

Expectations are high for a challenging match against Scotland, who recently defeated the Maori All Blacks in New Zealand. "They're going to bring real physicality into our game," Byrne commented, underscoring the preparedness needed as Fiji looks to assert its prowess at home.