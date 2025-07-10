Scotland's Rugby Resurgence: Chasing World Cup Seeding Dreams

Scotland's rugby team is acutely aware of the significant World Cup seeding points at stake as they prepare for a critical test match against Fiji on their Pacific tour, according to coach Gregor Townsend. The importance of Saturday's contest cannot be overstated as the December draw for the 2027 World Cup in Australia approaches.

In this high-stakes game, the top six teams in the World Rugby rankings will earn a seeding in the first round pools for the expanded 24-team tournament, making a victory crucial for currently seventh-placed Scotland. At the 2023 World Cup, they were unseeded, which led to a challenging group stage matchup with Ireland and South Africa, resulting in an early exit.

Townsend stressed the significance of the upcoming games, including next week's test against Samoa and November fixtures, to bolster their position in the rankings. Despite the pressure, captain Rory Darge embraces the challenge, focusing on one match at a time. Scotland's strategic tour approach, featuring separate teams for their opening matches, aims to build team cohesion and boost their chances against Fiji.

