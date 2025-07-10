Left Menu

LIV Golf Scores Big with HSBC Partnership

LIV Golf announced a multi-year partnership with HSBC, making the bank its official international banking partner and sponsor for two of its teams. The partnership covers LIV Golf's 14-event season, supporting teams like Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC and Majesticks GC, co-captained by notable golfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:33 IST
LIV Golf Scores Big with HSBC Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LIV Golf has entered into a significant multi-year partnership with banking giant HSBC, announced on Thursday. The deal appoints the London-headquartered bank as the league's official international banking partner and sponsor for two of its 13 teams.

This strategic partnership extends across LIV Golf's 14-event season, kicking off with this week's LIV Golf Andalucia event at the Real Club Valderrama in Spain. Notably, the partnership will provide team-specific support for Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC and the Majesticks GC squad, co-captained by Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Henrik Stenson.

The collaboration aligns with LIV Golf's mission to attract top talent with mega-money contracts, as the league currently progresses through its fourth season with five events remaining in its 2025 schedule.

