LIV Golf Scores Big with HSBC Partnership

LIV Golf has entered into a significant multi-year partnership with banking giant HSBC, announced on Thursday. The deal appoints the London-headquartered bank as the league's official international banking partner and sponsor for two of its 13 teams.

This strategic partnership extends across LIV Golf's 14-event season, kicking off with this week's LIV Golf Andalucia event at the Real Club Valderrama in Spain. Notably, the partnership will provide team-specific support for Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC and the Majesticks GC squad, co-captained by Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Henrik Stenson.

The collaboration aligns with LIV Golf's mission to attract top talent with mega-money contracts, as the league currently progresses through its fourth season with five events remaining in its 2025 schedule.