India U20 Women’s Team Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers with Uzbekistan Friendlies

The Indian U20 women's football team is poised to face Uzbekistan U20 in Tashkent for two crucial friendly matches, as confirmed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday. These matches serve as preparation for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers scheduled in Myanmar from August 6 to 10.

Swedish coach Joakim Alexandersson has announced a 24-member squad that will leave Bengaluru, where the team has been in training, on Thursday night. The Indian squad will compete against Indonesia, Turkmenistan, and Myanmar in Yangon during the qualifiers. Only the group winners and the best three runners-up will advance to the final tournament in Thailand next year.

The lineup includes standout goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, who contributed to the senior team's recent successful AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification. She joins fellow teammates Melody Chanu Keisham, Shubhangi Singh, Viksit Bara, Sulanjana Raul, and Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, who have also trained with the senior team.