Arsenal Bolsters Squad with Norgaard Signing

Arsenal completed the signing of Christian Norgaard from Brentford for a fee of up to £15 million. The 31-year-old Denmark international joins as the club's third offseason signing, bringing leadership and tactical intelligence. Norgaard expressed excitement about playing in the Champions League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:16 IST
Arsenal Football Club has secured the services of Christian Norgaard, signing him from Brentford for a reported fee of up to £15 million ($20 million). The Danish international, 31, becomes Arsenal's third acquisition of the offseason, following the additions of Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Norgaard, a seasoned midfielder, spent six successful years at Brentford and has prior experience with Fiorentina, Brondby, and Hamburg. Arsenal's sporting director, Andrea Berta, praised Norgaard's consistent performance in the Premier League, highlighting his leadership and tactical intelligence as valuable assets to the squad.

Having made 196 appearances and scored 13 goals for Brentford, Norgaard looks forward to participating in the Champions League with Arsenal. He expressed his excitement, stating it fulfills a childhood dream he once thought unattainable at this stage in his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

