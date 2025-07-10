Left Menu

Tragic Shooting: State-Level Tennis Star's Life Cut Short

State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was tragically shot dead by her father in Gurugram. In a shocking incident, the father allegedly fired multiple bullets at her. The police have detained the father and are probing the reasons behind this family tragedy in Sushant Lok-Phase 2.

Updated: 10-07-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has rocked the community, Radhika Yadav, a talented state-level tennis player, was allegedly gunned down by her father on Thursday at their house in Sushant Lok, Gurugram.

Police have detained the father, who allegedly fired over five bullets at his daughter, leading to her death on the spot. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation as law enforcement officials conduct thorough interrogations.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, stationed at Sector 56, stated that a comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances of this tragic family shooting. Residents of Sushant Lok-Phase 2 remain in shock as the community mourns the loss of a promising young athlete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

