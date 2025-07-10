Exciting Changes in Italy's Line-Up for Second Test Against South Africa
Mirko Belloni will start his first match for Italy, part of five team changes, in their second test against South Africa. Despite losing the first match 42-24, Italy showed determination. South African-born Ross Vintcent will move to number eight replacing injured Lorenzo Cannone in Saturday's game.
Mirko Belloni is set to make his first appearance for Italy's national rugby team, as one of five team changes for their upcoming second test match against South Africa in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Despite a 42-24 loss in the initial game, Italy demonstrated their potential with an impressive second-half performance, pushing the reigning world champions to the edge and staying competitive until the final moments.
In significant developments, Ross Vintcent has moved to the number eight position, replacing the injured Lorenzo Cannone, while Sebastian Negri returns to add depth and experience after missing the first match against South Africa.
