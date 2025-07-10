Red Bull's Formula 1 Ambitions: Navigating Leadership Changes and Future Challenges

Red Bull racing advisor Helmut Marko has vowed that the team will pursue the Formula 1 championship until it is mathematically impossible for Max Verstappen to secure the title, despite the recent leadership shake-up with Christian Horner's dismissal as team principal.

Laurent Mekies has taken over the reins, with Marko affirming Thursday that the strategic focus remains on the current season, despite rumors suggesting otherwise. Having ended Horner's two-decade run, the team is preparing for significant regulatory shifts in 2026 but remains determined in the ongoing race with 12 contests remaining.

Verstappen's potential exit looms as he hesitates to commit to the team beyond 2025, possibly eyeing a move to rival Mercedes. Mekies faces the dual challenges of reassuring Verstappen and addressing internal Red Bull dynamics as they prepare for Ford's partnership and an expanded engine program next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)