Rishabh Pant's Sudden Exit from the Field

India's wicketkeeper and vice-captain, Rishabh Pant, left the field on the first day of the third Test against England due to a left index finger injury, according to a statement from the BCCI. After a blow during the second session's play, Pant received on-field treatment, but it wasn't enough to let him continue, leading to Dhruv Jurel taking over behind the stumps.

Pant, who suffered the injury while diving to stop a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, was visibly in pain during the incident in the 34th over. Despite managing to get his hands on the ball, the damage prevented him from stopping it completely, allowing England's Joe Root and Ollie Pope to run for two.

Soon after the incident, play was momentarily halted to treat Pant's injury. Although he tried to endure the pain, he ultimately exited the field after Bumrah's over, leaving Jurel to assume wicketkeeping duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)