Sunil Gavaskar Compares Rishabh Pant to Tennis Phenom Carlos Alcaraz

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has drawn a striking comparison between India's audacious wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz. Both athletes have captured fans' attention with their unexpected performances, making their respective sports thrilling to watch.

Gavaskar visited the prestigious All England Lawn Tennis Club during the ongoing Wimbledon event, expressing that Pant and Alcaraz share a similar flair for the game. 'Alcaraz is quite the showman, often attempting dazzling shots when least expected, much like the unpredictable Pant in cricket,' Gavaskar mentioned, speaking to Star Sports.

Gavaskar also expressed a preference for attending Wimbledon over the historic cricket grounds of Lord's, noting frequent visits to the tennis venue. Meanwhile, retired cricket legend Virat Kohli also rooted for Djokovic in the Wimbledon finals, highlighting Djokovic's gracious nature and potential historic achievements in tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)