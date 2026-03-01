Zimbabwe Cricket Team's Travel Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

The Zimbabwe cricket team is engulfed in uncertainty as escalating tensions in the Middle East have led to the closure of Dubai airport, affecting their travel plans. Their departure from Delhi, initially planned in batches, has been postponed, as confirmed by head coach Justin Sammons.

Following the team's last Super Eights game against South Africa, discussions about the players' return remain in limbo. All-rounder Graeme Cremer, residing in Dubai, faces similar uncertainty. Although players are focused on the game, the looming issue of returning home persists in their minds, Sammons revealed.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is currently working on alternative travel arrangements for players, considering Ethiopian Airlines as a potential option. Meanwhile, South Africa's national team, unaffected by the immediate travel disruptions, continues to focus on their upcoming semifinal game against New Zealand in Kolkata, despite the concerns over Middle East tensions.

