Charley Hull Withdraws from Evian Championship: A Viral Setback

English golfer Charley Hull withdrew from the Evian Championship after collapsing twice due to a virus. Despite leading the tournament at 1-under par, Hull received medical attention and was taken off on a stretcher. Hull, a notable golfer known for her competitive successes and viral moments, remains in good condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Evian-Les-Bains | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:12 IST
Charley Hull Withdraws from Evian Championship: A Viral Setback
  • Country:
  • France

Charley Hull, the English golfer known for her competitive spirit, was forced to withdraw from the Evian Championship after collapsing twice due to a viral infection, according to tournament organizers on Thursday. The incident occurred at the prestigious Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Hull, who had started well at 1-under par after 12 holes, felt unwell on the fourth tee, prompting immediate medical attention after collapsing. Despite attempting to continue after her initial collapse, she was later removed on a stretcher for further checks which confirmed the presence of a virus.

Hull, 29, has garnered attention both for her achievements on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, and for her colorful antics including a viral smoking incident at last year's U.S. Women's Open. Earlier in 2023, she vowed to quit smoking after a friendly wager.

