Charley Hull Withdraws from Evian Championship: A Viral Setback

Charley Hull, the English golfer known for her competitive spirit, was forced to withdraw from the Evian Championship after collapsing twice due to a viral infection, according to tournament organizers on Thursday. The incident occurred at the prestigious Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Hull, who had started well at 1-under par after 12 holes, felt unwell on the fourth tee, prompting immediate medical attention after collapsing. Despite attempting to continue after her initial collapse, she was later removed on a stretcher for further checks which confirmed the presence of a virus.

Hull, 29, has garnered attention both for her achievements on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, and for her colorful antics including a viral smoking incident at last year's U.S. Women's Open. Earlier in 2023, she vowed to quit smoking after a friendly wager.