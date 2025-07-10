Left Menu

Iga Swiatek's Historic Wimbledon Triumph: Grasscourt Conqueror

Iga Swiatek overcame her last remaining challenges on grass courts to reach her first Wimbledon final by defeating Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0. Swiatek, already a Grand Slam champion, showcased dominance against the 35th-ranked Bencic and prepared to face Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Iga Swiatek has dispelled her final grass court apprehensions, slam-dunking her way into the Wimbledon final after a commanding 6-2, 6-0 victory over Belinda Bencic on Thursday.

Renowned as a clay court maestro, Swiatek had not progressed beyond the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, until now. On a sunlit Centre Court, she dismantled Bencic, setting herself up for a final clash with American Amanda Anisimova, who earlier toppled world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Despite Bencic's strong performance, the 35th-ranked player could not fend off a determined Swiatek, who dominated by breaking her opponent multiple times in each set, resulting in a decisive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

