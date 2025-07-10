Left Menu

Cycling Revolution: Fit India Sundays Gathers Momentum Nationwide

Fit India Sundays on Cycle, initiated by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, gains traction across India with its 31st edition involving 6,000+ locations and a special appearance by The Great Khali. The initiative aims to fight obesity and promote a healthier lifestyle, aligned with PM Modi's vision of 'Obesity-Free India'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:58 IST
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement, spearheaded by Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, is set to mark its 31st edition on July 13. This cycling initiative is gaining nationwide traction as it prepares for an event involving over 6,000 locations and 50,000 participants.

A significant highlight of this weekend's event will be the participation of former WWE champion and India's only Heavyweight title holder, The Great Khali. He will lead the cycling rally at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi, joining distinguished personalities and hundreds of cyclists.

The movement, originating in December 2024, has expanded to over 11,000 locations across India and involves four lakh citizens. The initiative aims to combat obesity, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a healthier India. Corporate participation through Public Sector Undertakings also emphasizes unifying efforts in national fitness.

