Left Menu

Anisimova's Triumphant Return: Upsets Top-Ranked Sabalenka to Reach Wimbledon Final

After a two-year break due to burnout, Amanda Anisimova has made a stunning comeback, defeating top-seed Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals. She will face Iga Swiatek in the final. Anisimova's journey marks a turnaround, with her guaranteed to enter the WTA top 10 next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:37 IST
Anisimova's Triumphant Return: Upsets Top-Ranked Sabalenka to Reach Wimbledon Final
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amanda Anisimova has taken the tennis world by storm after securing a place in the Wimbledon final following a thrilling victory over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Her remarkable comeback story includes a battle with mental health, leading to a break from tennis two years ago.

In the upcoming final, Anisimova will face Iga Swiatek, a five-time major titleholder who dominated her semifinal match against Belinda Bencic. Swiatek's impressive performance on grass courts highlights her versatility as she aims for her first Wimbledon title.

Anisimova's victory over Sabalenka was notable for its intensity and power, with both players trading fierce shots. Anisimova's resilience was evident as she overcame 14 break points, showcasing her determination and skill to earn a place in the Grand Slam final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025