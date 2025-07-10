Anisimova's Triumphant Return: Upsets Top-Ranked Sabalenka to Reach Wimbledon Final
After a two-year break due to burnout, Amanda Anisimova has made a stunning comeback, defeating top-seed Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals. She will face Iga Swiatek in the final. Anisimova's journey marks a turnaround, with her guaranteed to enter the WTA top 10 next week.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Amanda Anisimova has taken the tennis world by storm after securing a place in the Wimbledon final following a thrilling victory over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Her remarkable comeback story includes a battle with mental health, leading to a break from tennis two years ago.
In the upcoming final, Anisimova will face Iga Swiatek, a five-time major titleholder who dominated her semifinal match against Belinda Bencic. Swiatek's impressive performance on grass courts highlights her versatility as she aims for her first Wimbledon title.
Anisimova's victory over Sabalenka was notable for its intensity and power, with both players trading fierce shots. Anisimova's resilience was evident as she overcame 14 break points, showcasing her determination and skill to earn a place in the Grand Slam final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Autoimmune Disorders Linked to Mental Health Risks
Iga Swiatek's Puzzle-Powered Triumph Leads to Bad Homburg Semi-Finals
Crossword Cleverness: Iga Swiatek Storms into Bad Homburg Semi-Finals
New Taranaki Mental Health Facility Te Puna Wai Kātea Opens for Community Care
Rural Schools Struggle as Mental Health Grant Funding Cut