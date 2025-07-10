Anisimova's Triumphant Return: Upsets Top-Ranked Sabalenka to Reach Wimbledon Final

Amanda Anisimova has taken the tennis world by storm after securing a place in the Wimbledon final following a thrilling victory over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Her remarkable comeback story includes a battle with mental health, leading to a break from tennis two years ago.

In the upcoming final, Anisimova will face Iga Swiatek, a five-time major titleholder who dominated her semifinal match against Belinda Bencic. Swiatek's impressive performance on grass courts highlights her versatility as she aims for her first Wimbledon title.

Anisimova's victory over Sabalenka was notable for its intensity and power, with both players trading fierce shots. Anisimova's resilience was evident as she overcame 14 break points, showcasing her determination and skill to earn a place in the Grand Slam final.

(With inputs from agencies.)