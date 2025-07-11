Left Menu

Laurent Mekies Takes the Helm: Navigating Challenges as Red Bull's New Leader

Laurent Mekies, former Ferrari deputy principal, has commenced his role as new team principal for Red Bull Racing, succeeding Christian Horner. Mekies faces significant challenges including building Red Bull's own power unit for 2026. Amidst this transition, tensions in Verstappen's future and team performance are also under scrutiny.

Updated: 11-07-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 00:25 IST
Laurent Mekies, a Frenchman with a rich history in Formula One, has officially stepped into the role of Red Bull's team principal. His inaugural day at the Milton Keynes-based team was marked by meeting staff and preparing for the formidable tasks ahead, following the unexpected departure of Christian Horner after two decades.

Mekies, who boasts a substantial pedigree in F1 with past roles at FIA and Ferrari, acknowledges the critical period Red Bull faces. His leadership transition is set against the backdrop of regulatory challenges and Red Bull's ambitious project of building their own power unit by 2026.

Despite being hailed as top-tier, Red Bull currently strides fourth in standings, grappling with performance and strategic challenges. Additionally, Max Verstappen's future poses a conundrum amidst other team interests. Meanwhile, the sport contemplates potential ripple effects emanating from Horner's exit.

