Injured Caleb Clarke Out of Tests as All Blacks Eye Series Win

All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke has been ruled out for the second and third tests against France due to a high ankle injury sustained during training. Clarke had initially joined as a replacement for Sevu Reece, who was out with a concussion.

Emoni Narawa will fill the void left by Clarke, starting on the right wing while Rieko Ioane moves to the left. The All Blacks narrowly defeated a depleted France squad 31-27 in the first match in Dunedin and are looking to secure a series win on home soil in Wellington.

The official lineup for Saturday includes notable players like Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea. On the bench, replacements are prepared to support the All Blacks' effort to maintain their winning streak against their French rivals.