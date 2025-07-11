Left Menu

The Legacy Dilemma: Wiaan Mulder's Missed Record and Brian Lara's Encouragement

South African cricketer Wiaan Mulder fell short by 34 runs of breaking Brian Lara's test record for the highest individual score. Lara, a cricket legend, encouraged Mulder to aim for the milestone, stating records are meant to be broken. Mulder, respectful of the game's legacy, holds no regrets.

Wiaan Mulder

Wiaan Mulder, the South African all-rounder, found himself just 34 runs shy of eclipsing Brian Lara's longstanding record for the highest individual score in a test match. Mulder declared South Africa's innings at 367 runs during the second test against Zimbabwe, stopping short of Lara's 400 not out milestone set 21 years ago.

In a conversation with Brian Lara, Mulder was advised to pursue the record. Lara, renowned for his cricketing prowess, told Mulder that records are designed to be surpassed, and encouraged him to seize the opportunity if it arises again, despite the circumstances surrounding his previous attempt.

Reflecting on the situation, Mulder stated he feels no remorse for his decision in Bulawayo. He emphasized the importance of respecting the game and believes his choice, influenced by admiration for Lara's legendary status, was appropriate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

