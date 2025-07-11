Sports Highlights: Yankees Triumph, Aces Star Injured, and Tennis Upsets

The New York Yankees claimed a dramatic victory against the Seattle Mariners by rallying in the 10th inning, thanks to Anthony Volpe's pivotal run. In another headline, Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson suffered a wrist sprain during a game, leaving fans concerned about her return timetable.

In a recent trade maneuver, the Toronto Maple Leafs sent Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks, signifying a strategic exchange between NHL teams. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers' Najee Harris sustained an eye injury during Fourth of July celebrations but is expected to start the new season.

Tennis courts saw compelling action as Anisimova outplayed world No. 1 Sabalenka to reach the Wimbledon final. Meanwhile, U.S. soccer star Tobin Heath announced her retirement, concluding an illustrious career adorned with World Cup victories and Olympic gold medals.