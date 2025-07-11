O'Connor Recalled as Australia Prepares for Lions Challenge

Australia's rugby coach, Joe Schmidt, has brought flyhalf veteran James O'Connor back into the squad for the series against the British & Irish Lions. O'Connor fills the void left by Noah Lolesio, sidelined due to neck surgery following an injury in the win over Fiji.

Will Skelton and Rob Valetini, recovering from calf injuries, are included alongside hooker Dave Porecki, who is back after a concussion. Coach Schmidt acknowledges the British & Irish Lions' strengths and expects a challenging series as it begins in Brisbane on July 19.

James O'Connor, who has contributed significantly to New Zealand's Canterbury Crusaders, is set to back up emerging talents Ben Donaldson and Tom Lynagh. Despite a depleted leadership pool, Schmidt is yet to announce a captain, underscoring the importance of players' fitness going into the series.