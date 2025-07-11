Left Menu

Murder Mystery: Unraveling the Untimely Death of Former Tennis Player

Police in Gurugram are investigating the murder of former tennis player Radhika Yadav, who was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their family home. The investigation explores family dynamics, including tensions related to Radhika's music video and tennis academy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The murder of former tennis player Radhika Yadav has prompted a comprehensive investigation by Gurugram police. They are examining various angles, including family tensions, to understand the motives behind her father's alleged crime.

According to reports, Radhika was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their upscale Sushant Lok residence. The father has confessed to the crime, leading police to explore underlying familial issues, such as Radhika's involvement in a music video and her management of a tennis academy.

Family members, including Radhika's uncle, have provided statements to the police, highlighting possible motives related to financial disputes and interpersonal tensions. The investigation continues as authorities seek justice for the young athlete.

